Sailadhar Baruah Memorial Film awards announced

The 4th edition of the Sailadhar Baruah Memorial Film awards will be presented on January 10 next, the organisers have announced.
This time awards will be given in ten different categories which will cover films of the entire north-eastern region.
The awards will be given in the categories of best film, best director, best actor (male and female), best music director, best cinematography, best sound design, best screenplay, best editing and best art direction.
1. Best Film: BORNODI BHOTIAI
Producer: Anupam Kaushik Borah
Director: Anupam Kaushik Borah
2. Best Director: MONJUL BARUAH
Film: Kaaneen
3. Best Screen Writer: RAJNI BASUMATARY
Film : Jwlwi- The Seed (Bodo)
4. Best Music Director: QUAN BAY
Film: Aamis
5. Best Cinematography: ARJUN NINGTHEMCHA
Film: Laman Ama (Manipuri)
6. Best Sound Designer: GAUTAM NAIR
Film: Aamis
7. Best Film Editor: HEMANTI SARKAR
Film: Jwlwi- The Seed
8. Best Art Director: SANAD ARIBAM
Film: Laman Ama
9. Best Actor (Male) : ARUN HAZARIKA
Film: Gobardhan Sorit
10. Best Actor (Female): LIMA DAS
Film: Aamis
JURY’s SPECIAL MENTION
1. PAPORI SAIKIA (Actress)
Film: POKHILAR PAKHI
2. CHILD ARTISTES:
MAHARNAV MAHANTA
RISHIRAJ BARUAH
GIA BARUAH
Film: XHOIXOBOTE DHEMALITE