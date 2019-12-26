Sailadhar Baruah Memorial Film awards announced

The 4th edition of the Sailadhar Baruah Memorial Film awards will be presented on January 10 next, the organisers have announced.

This time awards will be given in ten different categories which will cover films of the entire north-eastern region.

The awards will be given in the categories of best film, best director, best actor (male and female), best music director, best cinematography, best sound design, best screenplay, best editing and best art direction.

1. Best Film: BORNODI BHOTIAI

Producer: Anupam Kaushik Borah

Director: Anupam Kaushik Borah

2. Best Director: MONJUL BARUAH

Film: Kaaneen

3. Best Screen Writer: RAJNI BASUMATARY

Film : Jwlwi- The Seed (Bodo)

4. Best Music Director: QUAN BAY

Film: Aamis

5. Best Cinematography: ARJUN NINGTHEMCHA

Film: Laman Ama (Manipuri)

6. Best Sound Designer: GAUTAM NAIR

Film: Aamis

7. Best Film Editor: HEMANTI SARKAR

Film: Jwlwi- The Seed

8. Best Art Director: SANAD ARIBAM

Film: Laman Ama

9. Best Actor (Male) : ARUN HAZARIKA

Film: Gobardhan Sorit

10. Best Actor (Female): LIMA DAS

Film: Aamis

JURY’s SPECIAL MENTION

1. PAPORI SAIKIA (Actress)

Film: POKHILAR PAKHI

2. CHILD ARTISTES:

MAHARNAV MAHANTA

RISHIRAJ BARUAH

GIA BARUAH

Film: XHOIXOBOTE DHEMALITE