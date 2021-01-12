Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Test COVID-19 Positive

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Thailand Open BWF- Super 1000 tournament in Bangkok. Both Nehwal and Prannoy were taken to a local hospital for further tests and treatment.

According to reports, both the shuttlers are as a result have been withdrawn from the Thailand Open, 2021’s first major badminton tournament, which gets underway in Bangkok on Tuesday. Nehwal’s husband Parupalli Kashyap has also been quarantined and taken to hospital for further tests since he was in close proximity to his wife. It is yet to be determined if Kashyap is also COVID-19 positive although he has also been asked to withdraw from the tournament.

Nehwal and her husband Kashyap had only recently recovered from COVID-19 in the last week of December 2020. According to rules in Thailand, both Saina and Prannoy will not be quarantined in hospital facilities for the next 10 days.