Sajjan Kumar’s Bail Plea Rejected By SC

Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar who is lodged in Tihar jail for his role in the 1984 anti-sikh riots has been denied bail by the Supreme Court on Friday. He was convicted by the Delhi High Court in 2018.

“This is not a small case. We cannot grant you bail at all,” said Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, pushing aside concerns raised by Kumar’s lawyer regarding his health.

Kumar spent 18 months in jail. His counsel, Vikas Singh has asked the court for an interim bail of one month so that Kumar could regain his health and weight.

“I will abide by any condition Your Lordships impose. Your Lordships may at least grant interim bail for 1 month,” said Singh as he pressed his concern.

The CJI however said that he will be listing the appeal filed by Kumar challenging the High Court verdict as soon as physical hearing restarts.

Kumar, 74, was sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the 1984 anti-sikh riots in which the Sikh community was targeted for the killing of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.