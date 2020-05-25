Sale of Pork in ASF Unaffected Areas Likely to Continue: Atul Bora

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora said that the government would consider the sale of pork in the areas unaffected by African Swine Fever (ASF). The minister said that the step would be taken to ensure that the livelihood of the people would not be affected.

Atul Bora in a tweet said, “We are thinking about all steps to ensure that livelihood of the people of Assam is not affected due to African Swine Fever (ASF). In consultation with livestock and veterinary experts, we are mulling allowing the sale of pork in areas unaffected by ASF.”

The outbreak of African swine fever (AFS) amid the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed as many as 13,382 domestic pigs, said Bora.

