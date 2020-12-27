Salman Khan turns 55, Asks Fans Not To Gather Outside Galaxy

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday on Sunday. The actor who rules millions of hearts with his on-screen performances has indeed come a long way in Bollywood. He is one of the most respected and loved superstars in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, fans have poured in heartfelt messages and love for the actor on social media.

Notably, Salman Khan appealed his fans not to gather outside his residence, Galaxy, on his birthday. Every year, hundreds of fans gather outside the actor’s Bandra home to greet him and wish him on his special day. But this year, due to coronavirus pandemic, the actor informed his fans and followers with a banner outside his house that he is not in his apartment hence asked them to stay home and follow Covid-19 rules and regulations.

A notice outside Salman Khan’s Bandra apartment has been hung, which has the following message written on it, “The Iove and affections of my fans over the years has been overwhelming on my birthdays but this year it is my humble request not to crowd outside my house keeping the Covid pandemic & social distancing norms in mind. Mask pehno! Sanitise karo! Social distance maintain rakho! Iss waqt main Galaxy mein nahi hun. Warm regards, Salman Khan.”