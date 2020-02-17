Salman’s Old Video of Criticizing Filmfare Award Goes Viral

With the controversy for giving away the major award to one film and snubbing some deserving candidates in the recently announced Filmfare Awards held in Guwahati for the first time on February 15, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s old video went viral in social media. In the video, Khan is seen calling out the awards and saying that he will not go to pick a Filmfare award. Meanwhile, while many A-list actors have visited the city of Guwahati for the prestigious award ceremony, Bajrangi Bhaijaan who participates in the award show held in Mumbai has not attended the 65th Filmfare Awards in Guwahati.

In the viral video, Salman Khan can be seen saying, “I think the people who don’t have confidence in themselves want awards. I won’t go up and pick Filmfare or any stupid award. National Award mile toh that’s prestigious. That I’ll go and pick.” He added, “Magazine that is running on our strength. Ke aapke interview pe aur stars ke interview pe jo magazine chal rahi hai wohi aapko bulate hai aur bolte hai ki they’re going to give you an award. You come and perform. Then they send it to Pan Parag and Manikchand and we are like idiots.. suit-boot pehen ke baithe hai aur award le rahe hai. It is like tomorrow my driver, spotboy and my make-up man will say that baba aaj hum aapko award dete hai. That’s stupid.”

INDIAN AWARD SHOWS ARE ALL ABOUT TRP & BUSINESS !!#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/xXpv8XWMum — Being Salman Club (@BeingSalmanClub) February 16, 2020

The old video of Salman Khan surfaced online after #BoycottFilmfare started trending on Twitter. This year, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy received 13 Filmfare awards in different categories, which is the most for any one film in the history of the awards show.

Ananya Panday, who received the Best Debut Female award for Student of The Year 2, is also being criticized for getting the award.

This year, Zoya Akhtar’s The Gully Boy won 13 Filmfare Awards in different categories, including Best Actor to Ranveer Singh, Best Actress to Ali Bhatt, Best Supporting Actor Male to Siddhant Chaturvedi and Best Supporting Actress Female to Amruta Subhash, among others.