Samaguri: Cattle-Laden Trucks Seized

GUWAHATI: The Khatuwal police last night seized a truck carrying cattle illegally from Samaguri in Nagaon district.

Around 11 cattle were recovered from the truck bearing registration number AS- 02BC- 3654. With the help of Samaguri police, the truck was seized at National Highway – 37 by the Khatuwal police.

Though the smugglers have escaped, 11 FIR has been filed against the smugglers by the Khatuwal police and investigation is still going on.

