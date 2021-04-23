NationalTop Stories

Samajwadi Party Leader Rammurti Singh Verma No More

By Pratidin Bureau
37

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Party leader Rammurti Singh Verma died on Friday following a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 71.

Verma was admitted to a private hospital in Bareilly on Wednesday and was undergoing dialysis. He passed away during treatment around 2.30 am on Friday, the party’s district president Tanveer Khan was quoted by PTI.

Last month, the SP leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi and was discharged later, the PTI report said.

Verma was a four-time MLA — three times from Jalalabad seat and once from Dadraul. He also represented Shahjahanpur in Lok Sabha.

In 2015, he was accused of killing a local journalist and an FIR was registered against him. Later, the victim’s family members reached a compromise with him and the case was closed.

SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav condoled Verma’s death and said he was among the founding members of the party.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Auraiya (Sadar) Ramesh Diwakar, 56, died due to COVID-19 on Thursday night.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled his demise and termed it a loss for the party.

You might also like
Regional

Ajanta Neog Tests Negative For COVID-19

Regional

Maintain Lockdown During Ramadan: Assam Wakf Board

Top Stories

India Records Highest COVID Deaths Of Journalists In Asia

Top Stories

Maoists shoot TDP leader and Andhra lawmaker in Visakhapatnam

Regional

Guwahati: Section 144 Imposed in Deepor Beel

Regional

Sankaradeva Sangha boycotts family for running piggery

Comments
Loading...