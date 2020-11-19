Samanway Foundation Carries out Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Campaign

Samanway’s Red Badge Campaign targets adolescent girls in the most vulnerable “tea community” in 60 Tea Gardens. Samanway Foundation in collaboration with ABITA (Assam Branch of Indian Tea Association)-UNICEF carried out a menstrual hygiene awareness campaign in 60 tea Gardens in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Charaideo, & Sibsagar Districts in Assam.

The relief program was carried under Samanway’s Campaign “RED BADGE”. More than 6000 adolescent girls in 60 tea gardens participated during this awareness cum distribution programme where sanitary napkins were distributed in an effort to end period poverty.

Gaurav Agarwalla, Founder of Samanway Foundation says that “Our campaign was targeted to end period poverty and make Menstrual Hygiene an important health concern amongst the tea tribe community who are one of the underserved communities in Assam.”

Madhurjya Barooah, Secretary, ABITA Zone 1 whose organization was instrumental in the identification of the beneficiaries along with UNICEF expressed their satisfaction and said that they looked forward to engaging with Samanway for similar initiatives in the future. Samanway Foundation is partnering with UNDP to facilitate the next leg of the campaign in Rani in Kamrup Rural from November 23.