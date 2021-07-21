Sammujjal Bhattacharjee Falls Prey To Pegasus Spyware

This time AASU Chief Advisor Sammujjal Bhattacharjee has fallen prey to Pegasus Project.

According to sources, phones has been tapped of AASU Chief Advisor Dr. Sammujjal Bhatacharjee including ULFA (I) Secretary, Anup Chetia.

It has been believed that Dr. Bhattacharjee and Arup Chetia were under strict monitoring since the Anti Citizenship Amendment Act agitations.

While it is not known why Bhattacharjee would attract such interest, the period in which his number was added to the list offers some clues, stated reports.

One reason the MHA reformulated the Clause Six committee in July 2019 was because earlier committee members had refused to be part of the exercise.

It is not known why Arup Chetia could attract the attention of a possible Pegasus operator. Chetia, who took active part in the ULFA’s peace talks with the MHA as the general secretary of the ULFA (Progressive), had, along with other members, in May 2018, demanded the scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Bill which was passed and made into an Act in December 2019.

He had also threatened to walk out of the negotiations if the law was not dropped for Assam.

Meanwhile, there are more people in Assam who can possibly the prey of the Pegasus Project and their phones might have been tapped.