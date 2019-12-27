Samujjal Bhattacharya Accepts Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Challenge

Responding to Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s challenge for an ‘open debate’ on the contentious issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra, Samujjal Bhattacharya, the advisor of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has said he is ‘ready’.

Addressing to media, Bhattacharya said that he is ready to debate the national leadership on the very contentious issue once again.

He added, we had raised our issues, but the Central Government failed to give us appropriate answers. Now, we would like to invite the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a public debate, where honourable Home Minister can also be present and other leaders from Assam can also be present.

Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier tweeted, “I have already publicly requested Advisor of AASU Sri Samujjal Bhattacharya to join us for a debate in Srimanta Sankardebava Kalakhetra on CAA, NRC and on the factual details of assurances given by Hon’ble Home Minister Amit Shah during his discussion with AASU leadership.”

It may be stated here that the date and time of the debate regarding the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had not declared yet.