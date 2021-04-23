Samujjal Bhattacharya Receives First Dose Of COVID Vaccine

All Assam Student’s Union (AASU) chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) on Friday.

The AASU leader urged everyone to take the vaccine as it was the only way to fight the pandemic. He also asked the people of Assam to wear masks, use sanitizer and follow COVID safety protocol at all times.

Bhattacharya also called on the authorities to take timely decisions to ensure that the academic year of students is not wasted.

Meanwhile, wife of Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Riniki Sarma, also received the first dose of COVID vaccine on the same day at GMCH.