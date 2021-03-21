Samujjal Bhattacharya Remains As AASU Chief Advisor

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) chief advisor Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, who has announced that he would retire from the student body, will remain with the student body as their chief adviser.

The decision was taken in an AASU executive committee meeting held at Gauhati University.

Besides Bhattacharya, the executive committee of the AASU appointed Uddipta Jyoti Gogoi and Prakash Chandra Das as its two other advisers.

Earlier last year, during a union meeting at Duliajan in Dibrugarh district, Bhattacharya said that he will resign from the largest student organisation of the state.

