Samujjal demands release of Akhil, Jiten & others

AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya on Sunday has demanded the release of peasants’ leader Akhil Gogoi arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the violence during anti-CAA protests in Assam.

Bhattacharya also slammed the government for arresting Pro-talks Ulfa leader Jiten Dutta and other activists of various organizations in the state for intensifying agitation against CAA.

Bhattacharya called for the government to drop charges against Akhil and others and release them without further delay.

Akhil Gogoi was booked under the UAPA by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and flown into Delhi by the central agency.

The Assam police had arrested pro-talk ULFA leader Jiten Dutta in connection with an arson and vandalism incident at the RSS office in Margherita in Assam’s Tinsukia district on December 12.