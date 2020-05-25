Sanatan Deka Case: Two Accused Arrested

The two accused of the mob lynching case of Sanatan Deka have been arrested by Hajo police on Sunday night. The arrested persons have been identified as Faijul Haque and Usufuddin Ahmed.

The two culprits have been arrested under the leadership of subdivisional police officer Kankan Kumar Nath with the help of Hajo police.

However, three of the five accused are still absconding.

It may be mentioned that a vegetable vendor was allegedly beaten to death by five men after his bicycle hit their car on Sunday. The incident took place at Monahkuchi village under Kamrup district. The victim, identified as Sanatan Deka was riding his bicycle when he accidentally hit a car driven by Jalil Ali.

Soon after the incident, Jalil Ali and his friend Sabir Ali engaged in an argument with the vegetable vendor. While arguing, another three persons joined a few minutes later and started beating Deka.

Deka was brutally beaten by the team of five members and before the locals reached the spot, they fled away.

Deka was later rushed to the hospital in a serious condition and died in the hospital.

A local resident said that the incident happened while Sanatan Deka was returning to his home after selling vegetables.

“We have asked the police and administration to take stern action against the culprits,” a local resident said.