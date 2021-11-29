NationalTop Stories

Sanjay Dutt In Arunachal Pradesh For The State’s 50th Anniversary Celebrations

By Pratidin Bureau

For the celebrations of the golden jubilee year of the state, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was on his way to Arunachal Pradesh. He will be in Arunachal as the brand ambassador for the month-long celebrations.

Sanjay Dutt on Monday landed at Dibrugarh’s Mohanbari airport and was on his way to Mechukha in the Shi-Yomi district. He will feature in several promotional campaigns for the event and will put forward the state as a major tourist destination.

Starting from January 20, 2022, the month-long festival to commemorate 50 years of Arunachal Pradesh, next year, will take place in Ziro in the Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Notably, the state was granted its Union Territory status and got its name in 1972. The celebrations will showcase the state’s arts, culture, and native sports. It will end on February 20, 2022, marking Arunachal Statehood Day, which will be held at the capital Itanagar.

