‘Sanjeevani’ Herb Discovered First Time In Arunachal Pradesh

A lithophytic plant, also known as the resurrecting herb or sanjeevani has been spotted in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district, reported a local media.

Researchers from the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), Itanagar regional centre, recently discovered the plant and identified it as the ‘Selaginella bryopteris’.

Hapoli Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Abhinav Kumar said in a tweet on Saturday, “The species has been found near Kee River in Pistana circle of Lower Subansiri district.”

A new species of fern, Selaginella bryopteris, has been recorded from #ArunachalPradesh by our team. The species has been found near Kee river in Pistana circle of Lower Subansiri district.



Thanks to the Botanical Survey of India team for the joint effort!

Kumar was a part of the survey team led by researchers Ashish K Soni and Vineet K Rawant from the Itanagar regional centre of the BSI.

The researchers’ team found the plant in the Pistana circle during the survey and collection of Pteridophytes (vascular plants) from the forests of Lower Subansiri district and Tale Wildlife Sanctuary earlier this year, stated the report.

Soni came across a healthy population of Selaginella during the survey and the plants were identified based on the book ‘Selaginellaceae of India’ by R D Dixit.

The plant’s body coils to form a ball-like structure during the dry season and as soon as the atmospheric humidity is restored, the plants uncoil and become green.

Further research and identification confirmed it to be the ‘Selaginella bryopteris’ which has been recorded for the first time in the fern allies of Arunachal Pradesh.

As per reports, around 23 more species of the Selaginella have been reported in Arunachal Pradesh. However, the discovery of the ‘Selaginella bryopteris’ in the hilly state is a first.

The ‘Selaginella bryopteris’ is popularly known for its medicinal qualities and is also one of the plants that is considered to be the sanjeevani that also finds mention in the Hindu Mythological epic, Ramayana.

