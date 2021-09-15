Sansad TV To Be Launched Today At 6 PM

Sansad TV will be jointly launched by Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairperson, M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Main Committee Room of Parliament house today at 6pm.

Notably, the launch date coincides with the International Day of Democracy.

The decision to merge Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV was taken in February this year and the CEO of Sansad TV was appointed in March.

Sansad TV programming will primarily be in four categories – functioning of Parliament and democratic institutions, governance and implementation of schemes/policies, history and culture of India and issues/interests/concerns of contemporary nature.