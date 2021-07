Sara Ali Khan Shoots For ‘Veerangana’ In Guwahati

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was spotted in Guwahati’s Mandakata Commando Battalion Training School on Saturday.

Sara is shooting for her upcoming documentary film ‘Veerangana’. She was seen alongside Assam Police commandoes wearing black commandoes while filming.

‘Veerangana’ is India’s first women Commando unit from Assam Police which was launched in 2012 with the aim of controlling crimes against women.

The documentary film is slated to be released on August 15, 2021.

