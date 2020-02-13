Sarbananda-Himanta should be nominated for Oscars: Tarun Gogoi

By Pratidin Bureau
Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Thursday said that Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and his colleague Himanta Biswa Sarma should be nominated for the Oscars. The veteran Congress leader termed both as brilliant actors.

Addressing the media in Sivasagar, Gogoi said, “Sarbananda and Himanta should be nominated for the Oscars as they are very good actors.” Hitting out at Minister Sarma, Gogoi further said that the State is currently being run by ‘Lora Roja’.

He also said that there is no difference between the statement made by AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam and those made by Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Gogoi also suspected that MLA Islam made his statement regarding the Ahom community on Minister Sarma’s instigation.

On the other hand, the ex-CM said that instead of closing the Madrassas and Sanskrit tols, the government should emphasise on modernizing the Madrassas and Sanskrit tols. “Sanskrit is a very important language in the world,” he said.

