Sarbananda Sonowal Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam unopposed as no other candidate filed nomination papers for the seat.

The former Assam chief minister collected the winner’s certificate from the Assam Assembly Secretariat in presence of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, water resources minister Pijush Haarika.

He had filed the nomination papers for Rajya sabha on September 21.

In 2016, Sonowal won the Assembly election from Majuli and became the chief minister.

After BJP won for the second term this year, Sonowal was inducted into the Union ministry and Himanta Biswa Sarma was made the new CM of Assam.

Sonowal was given the portfolios of shipping, ports, waterways and Ayush.