Sarbananda Sonowal Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam unopposed as no other candidate filed nomination papers for the seat.

The former Assam chief minister collected the winner’s certificate from the Assam Assembly Secretariat in presence of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, water resources minister Pijush Haarika.

He had filed the nomination papers for Rajya sabha on September 21.

Related News

Wild Elephant Goes Berserk; Kills Cattle, Damages Property…

Bharat Bandh Gets Partial Support In Cachar, 20 Reportedly…

Mizoram CM’s Sister Dies Of COVID-19

Maharashtra Police Seizes 8,000 Kg Of Beef Worth ₹8 Lakhs

In 2016, Sonowal won the Assembly election from Majuli and became the chief minister.

After BJP won for the second term this year, Sonowal was inducted into the Union ministry and Himanta Biswa Sarma was made the new CM of Assam.

Sonowal was given the portfolios of shipping, ports, waterways and Ayush.

You might also like
Assam

Ranjit Dass Lays Foundation Stone of Braja Sadan

National

SC To Pronounce Verdict On Farm Laws Today

National

Rahul Gandhi challenges Jaitley for Rafale debate

National

Jaganmohan Reddy Assumes Charge Today

National

COVID-19 India: Highest Recoveries In A Single Day With 57,381 Cases

Election 2021

Assam Polls: Several Ministers In Fray In 2nd Phase