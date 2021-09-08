Sarbananda Sonowal Expresses Deep Concern Over Nimatighat Ferry Accident

Deep Concern over Ferry Accident

Union Cabinet Minister and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expresses deep concern over Majuli’s ferry accident in Brahmaputra river on Wednesday.

Union cabinet minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed deep concern over the news of a sudden accident between two ferries heading towards Kamalabari in Majuli and Nimatighat in Jorhat.

He immediately held a phone call with Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. The chief minister said over phone that all necessary measures have been taken for the rescue of passengers.

Sarbananda Sonowal directed the concerned authorities to extend all possible assistance in this regard from the Union Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways.

Sonowal tweeted, “Anguished to learn of the ferry accident in Majuli. I have talked with Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa regarding the accident and he has informed me of ongoing rescue and relief operations. I have directed @shipmin_india to provide all necessary support to help the victims.”

