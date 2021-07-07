Sarbananda Sonowal likely to get “Chemical and Fertilizer Ministry” in the Union Cabinet

It has been revealed that Former Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal is likely to get the “Chemical and Fertilizer Ministry” in the union cabinet today.

Earlier yesterday, a news was broke about the former CM getting a place in the Cabinet berth. However, the ministry was not being revealed.

Three cabinet ministers – Harsh Vardhan (Health), Pokhriyal (Education) and DV Sadanandagauda (Chemical and Fertilizer) have resigned earlier today.

July 7 marks the date of Narendra Modi’s cabinet reshuffle at 6 pm. This reshuffle will be the first time in his second term as Prime Minister of India.

It has been reported that the new cabinet that is about to be formed today will be made based on the review of Union ministers and organisation’s work amid the Covid 19 pandemic.

However the list of resignation ahead of the oath taking of the new cabinet ministers scheduled today seems to be growing.

Following is the list of the resigned ministers from the existing cabinet today.

Harsh ,Minister of Health and Family Welfare

Santosh Gangwar, Labour Minister

Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemichal and Fertilser

Babul Supriyo, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Education, Communications, Electronics & IT

Raosaheb Patil Danve, Minister of State Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Rattan lal Kataria, Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Social Justice & Empowerment

Pratap Sarangi, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries & MSME

Debasree Chaudhuri, Union Minister Of State For Ministry of Women and Child Development

Thawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment

Special focus on the representation of soshit, pidit, vanchhit and adivasi’ (underprivileged and tribal communities) will be given in the new cabinet today.

As many as 43 new members are set to be sworn in this evening in Prime Minister Modi’s new cabinet which will be one of the most inclusive with record representation of SC, ST members in the political history of India.

After cabinet expansion today, the Modi government is expected to have 27 OBC leaders out of which five will be in the cabinet.

