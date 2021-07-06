Sarbananda Sonowal Likely To Join The Central Cabinet

Assam Former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is likely to be placed in the central ministry tomorrow.

As per sources, all the new union ministers will be taking oath tomorrow at 6 pm in Delhi.

All the new ministers who will be taking oath tomorrow have met with BJP President J.P Nadda on Tuesday, said sources.

Meanwhile, Sarbananda Sonowal’s name has already been listed for tomorrow’s oath taking ceremony as Agriculture Minister or Petroleum Minister in the Central Ministry.

Additionally, two places in the central ministry is likely to be hold by ministers from the Northeast this time.

