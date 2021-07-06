Sarbananda Sonowal Likely To Join The Central Cabinet

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is likely to be placed in the central ministry tomorrow.

As per sources, all the new union ministers will be taking oath tomorrow at 6 pm in Delhi.

All the new ministers who will be taking oath tomorrow have met with BJP President J.P Nadda on Tuesday, said sources.

Related News

GU Withdraws Order On Suspending The Services Of Contractual…

JEE Main Exam Schedule Out For April-May 2021

Assam: Ranji Trophy Cricketer Now Sells “Daal Puri”

AJP Demands CBI Enquiry In PM-KISAN Scam

Meanwhile, Sarbananda Sonowal’s name has already been listed for tomorrow’s oath taking ceremony as Agriculture Minister or Petroleum Minister in the Central Ministry.

Additionally, two places in the central ministry is likely to be hold by ministers from the Northeast this time.

Also Read: Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal Flies To Delhi
You might also like
Covid 19

Mizoram: 106 Children Among 520 Patients Test COVID-19 Positive

Top Stories

AIUDF-Congress secret pact?

World

Rich brat come home in Rs 90 lakh ticket

Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6

Top Stories

Barak Valley Discontent Over Govt Spending on Namghars

Top Stories

Mizoram: 120 Bags Of Smuggled Hair Seized

Comments
Loading...