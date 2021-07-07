Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has taken oath as a minister in the revamped cabinet on Wednesday evening.

Forty-three new ministers have sworn in as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to revive the cabinet.

The names in the cabinet reshuffle include several new entrants as well as existing ministers who will be reassigned.

After cabinet expansion, the Modi government is expected to have 27 OBC leaders out of which five will be in the cabinet.

Notably, there will also be five ministers from North East India in total.

Further, one member each from Christian, Muslim, and Sikh communities and two Buddhists have been included.

This is the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.

The list of politicians who have taken oath today are:

1) Bhagwanth Khuba2) Kapil Moreshwar Patil

3) Pratima Bhoumik

4) Dr. Subhas Sarkar

5) Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

6) Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

7) Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

8) Bishweswar Tudu

9) Shantanu Thakur

10) Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

11) John Barla

12) Dr. L. Murugan

13) Nisith Pramanik

14) Pankaj Choudhary

15) Anupriya Singh Patel

16) Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel

17) Rajeev Chandrasekhar

18) Shobha Karandlaje

19) Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

20) Darshana Vikram Jardosh

21) Meenakashi Lekhi

22) Annpurna Devi

23) A. Narayanaswamy

24) Kaushal Kishore

25) Ajay Bhatt

26) B. L. Verma

27) Ajay Kumar

28) Chauhan Devusinh

29) Narayan Tatu Rane

30) Sarbananda Sonowal

31) Dr. Virendra Kumar

32) Jyotiraditya M Scindia

33) Ramchandra Prasad Singh

34) Ashwini Vaishnaw

35) Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

36) Kiren Rijiju

37) Raj Kumar Singh

38) Hardeep Singh Puri

39) Mansukh Mandaviya

40) Bhupender Yadav

41) Parshottam Rupala

42) G. Kishan Reddy

43) Anurag Singh Thakur

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.