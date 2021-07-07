Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has taken oath as a minister in the revamped cabinet on Wednesday evening.
Forty-three new ministers have sworn in as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to revive the cabinet.
The names in the cabinet reshuffle include several new entrants as well as existing ministers who will be reassigned.
After cabinet expansion, the Modi government is expected to have 27 OBC leaders out of which five will be in the cabinet.
Notably, there will also be five ministers from North East India in total.
Further, one member each from Christian, Muslim, and Sikh communities and two Buddhists have been included.
This is the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.
The list of politicians who have taken oath today are:
1) Bhagwanth Khuba2) Kapil Moreshwar Patil
3) Pratima Bhoumik
4) Dr. Subhas Sarkar
5) Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
6) Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
7) Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
8) Bishweswar Tudu
9) Shantanu Thakur
10) Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
11) John Barla
12) Dr. L. Murugan
13) Nisith Pramanik
14) Pankaj Choudhary
15) Anupriya Singh Patel
16) Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel
17) Rajeev Chandrasekhar
18) Shobha Karandlaje
19) Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
20) Darshana Vikram Jardosh
21) Meenakashi Lekhi
22) Annpurna Devi
23) A. Narayanaswamy
24) Kaushal Kishore
25) Ajay Bhatt
26) B. L. Verma
27) Ajay Kumar
28) Chauhan Devusinh
29) Narayan Tatu Rane
30) Sarbananda Sonowal
31) Dr. Virendra Kumar
32) Jyotiraditya M Scindia
33) Ramchandra Prasad Singh
34) Ashwini Vaishnaw
35) Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
36) Kiren Rijiju
37) Raj Kumar Singh
38) Hardeep Singh Puri
39) Mansukh Mandaviya
40) Bhupender Yadav
41) Parshottam Rupala
42) G. Kishan Reddy
43) Anurag Singh Thakur
This is a developing story and more details are awaited.