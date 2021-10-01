Sarbananda Sonowal Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha Member

AssamNationalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took oath as member of the Rajya Sabha at a ceremony held at the Chairman’s Office in New Delhi on Friday.

Sonowal took oath in Assamese.

Sarbananda Sonowal was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam unopposed as no other candidate filed nomination papers for the seat.

The former Assam chief minister collected the winner’s certificate from the Assam Assembly Secretariat in presence of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, water resources minister Pijush Hazarika on September 27.

