Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who sworn in as a Union Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s revamped Cabinet on Wednesday will be heading the ministries of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, and AYUSH.

A total of 43 ministers have taken oath as the Union Council of Ministers in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet today.

Of the 43, 36 new faces and 7 ministers who got promoted were inducted today.

The two-time Lok Sabha MP forayed into Assam politics in the early 90s and gained greater prominence into Indian politics when Bharatiya Janata Party made its first electoral victory in India’s Northeast.

(AGP) in 2001 and then making a steady transition to the saffron party in 2011, Sonowal proved his mettle to become the first Chief Minister from BJP and prior to it, he also secured a place as the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Sports and Youth Affair) in the Modi government, making him the first minister from the Northeast to get an independent charge.

Sonowal was an AGP MLA from the Moran constituency in 2001. In 2004 he won the Lok Sabha polls from Dibrugarh constituency. He became the BJP state unit president in 2012

Fast forward to Assam Assembly Elections 2021, where BJP had a sweeping win for the second term and top BJP leader Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma became the chief minister, speculations rife over Sonowal getting a place in the Union Cabinet.

Sonowal retained for the second consecutive term in the Majuli constituency this year.

