Sarbananda Sonowal to Visit Assam on August 19

Former Assam Chief Minister and Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal will visit the state on August 19 and will participate in the three-day Ashirbad Yatra. This will be his first visit to the state after he took charge as the Union minister.

The state BJP leaders will welcome Sonowal at LGBI Airport with COVID protocols. He will then participate in a public meeting at Azara and thereafter will visit the Bhupen Hazarika memorial in Jalukbari to pay his tribute.

On returning back from Jalukbari, Sonowal will pay homage to the statue of Lachit Barphukan at Lachit Ghat in Fancy Bazaar and then will visit Pandu Port to take stock of the port. He will then visit Maa Kamakhya Temple to offer his prayers.

Sonowal will also attend a meeting at BJP headquarters in Hengrabari with the party members and will address a press conference at 1.30 pm.

The minister will also participate in a meeting at Jagiroad and will then visit to Batadrawa Than in Nagaon on August 20.

He will also participate in several meetings at Nagaon and will also participate in the Ashirbad yatra at Nagaon and Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency. After winding up with all the meetings, he will spend his night at Kohora.

On August 21, he will move to Jorhat and will participate in the Ashirbad Yatra at Sivasagar. After that he will head towards his own hometown Dibrugarh.

