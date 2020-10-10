Saroj Sharma’s Duster With Fake ‘PratidinTime’ Logo Seized

A duster vehicle was seized from SI exam scam accused Saroj Sharma on Saturday with the logo of ‘Pratidin Time’ sticker attached to it.

Pratidin Time has denied its ownership saying that the logo and press sticker attached to the vehicle is being used illegally.

Editor in Chief of Pratidin Time Nitumoni Saikia has clarified that the vehicle does not belong to any journalist or staff working in the news channel.

Saroj Sharma, who was absconding in Lucknow, was arrested from the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport on Friday while on his way back to Assam.