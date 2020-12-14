Top StoriesRegional

Sarupathar: AASU Shows Black Flags To AGP Ministers

By Pratidin Bureau
All Assam Students Union (AASU) members showed black flag to State Agriculture Minister and Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora and Water Resources, Science & Technology and Information Technology Minister Keshab Mahanta in Golaghat’s Sarupathar on Monday.

The activists shouted slogans and showed black flags to the duo ministers’ convoys against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) while they were enroute Sarupathar to address AGP’s ‘Jatiya Oikya Hamaruh’.

The AASU members staged a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near the Borpothar Higher Secondary School.

Various organizations began fresh agitations against CAA across the state after completion of a year of the centre passing the bill in the parliament on December 11, 2019.

