Sarupathar: Robbers Loot Cash, CCTV Monitor From Petrol Pump

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Cash Robbery
Representative Image

A huge robbery took place at Assam’s Golaghat district on Friday, August 13.

The incident took place at Ikrani area of Sarupathar in Golaghat.

According to sources, a group of four robbers with sharp weapons in their hands came to Shyam Service Petrol Pump and looted huge amount of money and other important stuff from the petrol pump.

Related News

Gauhati HC To Withdraw All Interim Court Guidelines From…

Today Is A Black Day For Assam: Akhil Gogoi

Assam Tenancy Bill Passed In Assam Assembly

Cattle Preservation Bill Will Ensure Peace And Harmony In…

The group of robbers looted more than two lakh cash from the petrol pump.

They had also taken the CCTV monitor from the petrol pump and mobile phones of three employees of the petrol pump on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Sarupathar Police have reached the place where the incident took place and is carrying on their investigation on the robbery.

Also Read: Banks Have to Pay Fines If ATMs Run Out of Cash from Oct 1

You might also like
Top Stories

Assam Detects 106 New COVID Cases, 124 Discharged

Assam

Assam Records Highest Road Accidents in NE Region

Entertainment

Biju Phukan Award: Asomiya Pratidin, Pratidin Time For Best Media House

National

UP: Opposition Boycotts Assembly Budget Session

Assam

Congress Launches Signature Campaign Against CAA

Assam

Sarbananda Sonowal speaks up on Assam’s safety, security