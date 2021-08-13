Sarupathar: Robbers Loot Cash, CCTV Monitor From Petrol Pump

A huge robbery took place at Assam’s Golaghat district on Friday, August 13.

The incident took place at Ikrani area of Sarupathar in Golaghat.

According to sources, a group of four robbers with sharp weapons in their hands came to Shyam Service Petrol Pump and looted huge amount of money and other important stuff from the petrol pump.

The group of robbers looted more than two lakh cash from the petrol pump.

They had also taken the CCTV monitor from the petrol pump and mobile phones of three employees of the petrol pump on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Sarupathar Police have reached the place where the incident took place and is carrying on their investigation on the robbery.

