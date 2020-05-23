Sarusajai, epicenter of Assam Covid

The Sarusajai, the nerve centre of the Covid battle of Assam has also emerged as the epicentre of Assam’s exponential growth of COVID patient in the past one week.

Kamrup (M)has now 154 patients of which 144 are active and the majority of them are from Sarusajai quarantine centre, which house thousands.

The people are getting scared of the Sarusajai which can house about 2500 people.

As the avalanche of people coming in from outside through rail and busses and more are joining by the airport, the Sarusajai has become the real epicentre and government is increasingly worried about its holding capacity.

The Government has also other quarantine centre standby like Amingaon stadium and peripheral hospitals as well IIT, Guwahati but the way things are moving in, it will be a herculean task to take care of all.