Sarusajai Screening Center Wears a Deserted Look

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
403

The Sarusajai quarantine center cum screening center wears a deserted look with a decrease in the arrival of people from outside the state. Around 1500 people in the state who were in quarantine centers have been sent to home quarantine on Monday.

Although people from four districts have been kept in quarantine at Sarusajai, there has been a complete drop off in the arrival of the people at the War Zone. The decline of arriving people from outside the state is a kind of good message for the state as it would result in the drop off in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

You might also like
Regional

Flood Victims Stage Protest in Dhubri

Regional

Assam Bus fare hike hurts labourers the most

Regional

US Presidential innovation award for Rachna Nath

Sports

India clinches four nation Under-16 football tournament in Serbia

Regional

Assam TET: LP Teachers Protest Seeking Regularization

Regional

Poachers Arrested in Kaliabor

Comments
Loading...