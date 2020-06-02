Sarusajai Screening Center Wears a Deserted Look

The Sarusajai quarantine center cum screening center wears a deserted look with a decrease in the arrival of people from outside the state. Around 1500 people in the state who were in quarantine centers have been sent to home quarantine on Monday.

Although people from four districts have been kept in quarantine at Sarusajai, there has been a complete drop off in the arrival of the people at the War Zone. The decline of arriving people from outside the state is a kind of good message for the state as it would result in the drop off in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.