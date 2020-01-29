Sashi Sharma’s body donated posthumously at GMCH

The eminent writer, thinker Sashi Sharma’s body donated posthumously at GMCH on Wednesday.

As per reports, Sarma passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 89 in his own residence in Nalbari. It may be stated that his body has taken to the Assam State CPI (M) office (Hedayetpur) for the last rites.

However, Sarma was born on 3rd October 1931 in the Janigog region in Nalbari. he was honored with several awards during his lifetime. In 1968, he received the Soviet Nehru Award. On the other hand, Assam Sahitya Sabha honored him with Sitanath Brahma Choudhury Award.

Last year, he received the SADIN Journalism & Literature Award.

