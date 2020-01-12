Satra Mukti to burn C(A)A in Meji

Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS) arranged a Press Meet and appeal to the people of Assam to burn the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA), into the fire of Meji against the Anti-CAA protest.

Reportedly, protesting the controversial act, in the upcoming Magh Bihu SMSS along with KMSS to do hunger strike.

In the Press meet, they had demanded the immediate release of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi, Dhoirjya Kowar along with SMSS leader Bitu Sunuwal.

“Why the BJP government is afraid of KMSS and SMSS? Why Akhil Gogoi, is arrested for an old case where he got a clean sheet?” they added.

During the press meet, they told “Government alleged that we are Maoist. KMSS was born of inspiration from Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha. We follow the ideology of these legendary people of Assam. They were dishonoring this legendary person by saying us Maoist.”

SMSS also alleged that “Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most corrupted and communal leader among all the ministry of the Assam Government. Himanta said Badaruddin Ajmal to be the Chief Minister of Assam. He always tries to divide the society in the name of religion.”

SMSS demand to show vicious who were responsible for the violence. SMSS alleged that the government and are those who were killed innocent people were vicious. The present government is the third party who spread violence.

SMSS added, they will continue the struggle along with KMSS, until the BJP led Central and the State Government rejects the Controversial Act from Assam.