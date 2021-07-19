Satradhikar of Barangajuli Satra, Harekrishna Mahanta Breathed His Last Today

Satradhikar of Udalguri Barangajuli Satra, Shri Harekrishna Mahanta breathed his last on Monday.

According to sources, the much honored and respected Satradhikar lost his battle of life at 1.30 am on Monday.

The deceased Shri Harekrishna Mahanta lived 97 years of his glorious life.

He was also the recipient of the Pitambar Dev Goswami National Award, 2012 and Apurba Singha Award, 2012 and the Satrabhusan title conferred by Barpeta Satra.

The deceased Satradhikar, Harekrishna Mahanta was inspired by the life of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha and was a devotee of Srimanta Sankaradev.

He has rendered his life for spreading the message of love, tolerance, humanity and brotherhood among various communities.

He has made successful efforts in integrating the different communities like Rabha, Bodo, Koch and Adivasi people of the area and built the Borengajuli Satra in 1952.

Satradhikar Mahanta has also built 27 Satras across the State.

He has been spreading the Vaishnavite culture and tradition and is a known face of Sattriya culture.

