Saturday Against CAA: Cotton students launch new campaign

The students of Cotton University on Saturday launched a new agitation campaign against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The new campaign will be known as ‘Saturday Against CAA’.

A member of Cotton University Students’ Union (CUSU) informed that the students will attend the regular classes on the weekdays and on every Saturday, they will take time off from other activities to protest against the “unconstitutional act”.

The students of Cotton University today staged a dharna against the CAA in front of the Cotton University main gate. They also demanded immediate release of KMSS chief Akhil Gogoi from NIA custody.

“This is a fight to protect our motherland from illegal foreigners, so we will not rest until the citizenship act is scrapped. Every Saturday, we will stage protest the act in a peaceful way,” said a student of the university.

The CUSU and the alumni association of Cotton University have decided to ban the entry of members of the ruling BJP, RSS and other organisations supporting the Act into the varsity.