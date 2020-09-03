Saudi Arabia’s Airspace Opens To All Countries

In a historic first, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reportedly announced that it will allow flights from “all countries” to cross its skies to reach UAE.

The announcement came just days after the first direct Israeli commercial flight flew over the Saudi skies on its way to UAE.

The statement made by Saudi Arabia, however, makes no mention of Qatar and Iran – the two countries currently boycotted by the Kingdom.

The Saudi Press Agency, as per a AP report, said that the move comes in response to a “request by the UAE” for flights to and from the country.

The decision also comes close on the heels of the UAE and Israel signing a historic peace deal. The peace deal signed between the two rivals was brokered by the USA, a close ally of Saudi Arabia.

The report quoted Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu reacting to the development as, “This will reduce the cost of flights, it will shorten the time, this will greatly develop tourism, it will develop our economy.

It must be noted that earlier this week, Jared Kushner, the U.S. president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, reached the UAE with a high-level Israeli delegation on the first direct commercial passenger flight between the two nations.