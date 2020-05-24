SaveDehingPatkai : Nat’l Congress Starts online campaign

The Indian National Congress (INC) has started an online campaign to stop coal mining in Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam and it aims to spread awareness about the future of the wildlife sanctuary through “social media movement.”

Along with PSUs, BJP has also put our rich natural resources on sale. #SaveDehingPatkai pic.twitter.com/i2euyhayc8 — Congress (@INCIndia) May 22, 2020

The National Board for Wildlife, or NBWL, permitted Coal India Limited to carry out extraction in 98.59 hectares of the rainforest’s land.

Stop open coal mining at Dehing Patkai.

Save the amazon of the North East.#SaveDehingPatkai pic.twitter.com/ablibKbunH — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) May 22, 2020

Many fear that it will completely destroy Dehing Patkai, which is also known as ‘Amazon of the East.’

We haven't forgotten how #महाराष्ट्रदोहीBJP was hellbent on destroying Aarey forest for its evil plans.



Now they are doing this in Assam's Dehing Patkai rainforest. Such incessant damage to nature contributes to pandemics.



Doesn't the BJP understand?#SaveDehingPatkai pic.twitter.com/A79UYFfXXh — Mumbai Congress (@INCMumbai) May 22, 2020

Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the Dibrugarh and Tinsukia Districts of Assam and covers an area of 111.19 km² rainforest. It is part of the Assam valley tropical wet evergreen forest and consists of three parts: Jeypore, upper Dihing River and Dirok rainforest.