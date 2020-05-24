#SaveDehingPatkai : Nat’l Congress Starts online campaign

By Pratidin Bureau
The Indian National Congress (INC) has started an online campaign to stop coal mining in Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam and it aims to spread awareness about the future of the wildlife sanctuary through “social media movement.”

The National Board for Wildlife, or NBWL, permitted Coal India Limited to carry out extraction in 98.59 hectares of the rainforest’s land.

Many fear that it will completely destroy Dehing Patkai, which is also known as ‘Amazon of the East.’

Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the Dibrugarh and Tinsukia Districts of Assam and covers an area of 111.19 km² rainforest. It is part of the Assam valley tropical wet evergreen forest and consists of three parts: Jeypore, upper Dihing River and Dirok rainforest.

