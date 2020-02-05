SBI Branch Manager arrested For Molesting Customer

SBI Branch Manager arrested For Molesting Customer
A heinous case of molestation in Guwahati has shaken the entire state.

An allegation of molestation has arisen against a Branch Manager of State Bank of India (SBI) that he had molested a girl by assuring her to provide loans and pension to her father.

Reportedly, the accused Branch Manager has identified as Apurba Lal Saha.

In a recent development, the girl had reached Panbazar police station and filed a case. Taking immediate action, police have already arrested the accused and started interrogation in this regard.

