SBI joins hands with NHM Assam to fight Corona

State Bank of India (SBI) is actively involved in the fight against COVID-19 by organizing relief activities throughout the country through its SBI Foundation which is the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) arm of the Bank.

State Bank of India, Circle Chief General Manager Sunil Kumar Tandon along with General Managers, Sudhir Kumar Sharma, and Digmanu Gupta presented PPE Kits to Chief Secretary, Assam Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

The kits are for supply to National Health Mission, Assam for further supply to designated government hospitals of the state. The CGM of SBI added that the Bank is supplying medical equipment (Ventilators), PPE Kits, and food relief in the entire North Eastern States.

The Chief Secretary of Assam expressed his gratitude by thanking SBI for the noble gesture extended by SBI North East Circle