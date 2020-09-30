SC Declines Plea to Postpone UPSC (Prelim) Exam

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to postpone the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Preliminary examination, 2020 scheduled for October 4 amid the COVID-19 outbreak and floods in several parts of the country.

The top court in a hearing today refused to consider the plea for clubbing of this year’s exam with that of 2021 saying ‘this will have a cascading effect.’

The top court comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari asked the Center to consider granting one more chance to those aspirants who may not appear in their last attempt for the exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court said that it has impressed upon ASG SV Raju, appearing for the Center, to explore the possibility of giving one more opportunity to such students who fail to take up the exam in their last attempt.

The bench said that as some public exams have recently been conducted successfully by the authorities by observing proper protocols, it is possible to conduct the UPSC preliminary examinations. It further said that the grievance of lack of transport facility at 72 examination centres and sub-centres have not been substantiated by the petitioners.

It said that a formal decision can be taken by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) expeditiously. On allowing suspected COVID-19 aspirants to take up their exams, the bench said that it is not possible to enter into this arena as a matter of fact medical SoP required that a patient is needed to be quarantined as it may result in the exposure of other candidates.

The top court noted that UPSC has made separate arrangements for students suffering from cough and cold.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) opposed the plea saying all necessary precautions have been taken and adequate arrangements have been made for holding the exam.