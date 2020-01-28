SC grants bail to 14 convicts in Sardarpura massacre case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to 14 convicts in one of the 2002 Gujarat riots cases. The convicts were granted bail on the condition that they will not enter the state.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde also ordered the convicts to undertake social service during the period of their bail. The court asked district legal authorities in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, to ensure that the convicts do the social and spiritual work assigned to them.

The Supreme Court also tasked the Madhya Pradesh administration with finding the convicts work to earn a livelihood. The state legal services authority has been asked to file a compliance report and to report on their conduct.

The case relates to the massacre of 33 Muslims at Sardarpura village in February 2002, in the aftermath of the burning of a bogie of the Sabarmati Express at Godhra in which 59 people died. At least 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in the riots that ensued.