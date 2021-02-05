SC Grants Bail to Comedian Munawar Faruqui

Comedian Munawar Faruqui on Friday granted bail by the Supreme Court saying that the procedure of the notice before his arrest was not followed while pointing out that the FIR against the comedian was vague. Faruqui has been lodged in jail since January 2 on the allegations that he made indecent remarks about Hindu deities during a gig at a café in Indore.

Justice RF Nariman while hearing the case said, “Is it correct that the Arnesh Kumar judgment rules have not been followed before arresting him? That’s enough. Quite apart from the fact that the allegations contained in the FIR are quite vague, the procedure set down in our judgment has not been followed.”

The Supreme Court also put a stay on the production warrant in Uttar Pradesh. A notice has also been issued to Madhya Pradesh Police on the bail plea filed by Munawar Faruqui. Munawar Faruqui moved the Supreme Court for bail late on Thursday.

Faruqui and Nalin Yadav are in judicial remand and lodged in Indore Central Jail. A magistrate’s court and a session court rejected their bail pleas, following which they moved the high court. In its order, the high court said it would not comment on the merits of the case, but based on the material seized, the witnesses’ statements, and considering the fact that the probe was going on, no case is made out for grant of bail.