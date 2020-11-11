SC Grants Interim Bail to Arnab Goswami

Republic TV’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in a 2018 abetment to suicide case. He and two others were arrested last week in connection with the suicide of architect Anvay Naik and his mother.

A two-judge bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee pulled up the Maharashtra government over the TV anchor’s arrest as they heard the petition through video conferencing.

The Supreme Court said Arnab Goswami must cooperate with the probe. The court also said the release of the three must not be delayed by two days and asked them to furnish bonds of Rs. 50,000, reported NDTV.

The hearing comes two days after the Bombay High Court turned down Mr Goswami’s plea against his arrest and the reopening of the case.

“I do not watch the channel,” Justice Chandrachud had said earlier, but asserted that if constitutional courts did not interfere, “we are traveling the path of destruction undeniably”.

Goswami’s lawyer Harish Salve had argued in the hearing: “Is Arnab Goswami a terrorist? Are there any murder charges on him? Why can’t he be given bail?” the report stated.

The court had some tough words for the Maharashtra government over the arrest last Wednesday of the TV anchor.

According to the Mumbai Police, Anvay Naik, who designed the sets of Republic TV, had left a suicide note blaming Goswami and two others for dues he alleged had not been paid to him.