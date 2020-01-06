SC Instructs H D Sarma to Remove Facebook Posts on NRC

The Supreme Court on Monday instructed the newly-elected NRC Coordinator of Assam, Hitesh Dev Sarma to remove the Facebook posts from his page.

The Supreme Court in a hearing of the pleas filed by different organizations demanding re-verification of the names included in NRC has instructed Sarma to remove its controversial posts from his page against former Coordinator Prateek Hajela and NRC.

The NRC authorities have also prepared a status report of the work done so far for submission to the Registrar General of India (RGI).

Although the final NRC was published on August 31 which excluded 19 lakh, people, the rejection order has not been issued even after five months. The excluded people will be able to file appeals against their exclusion at the Foreigners’ Tribunals only with the rejection order specifying the cause of rejection.

However, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 23 said that the state government’s plea for re-verification of the names included in NRC is with the Supreme Court along with several petitions filed by organizations such as All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Assam Public Works (APW).