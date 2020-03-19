SC Orders Floor Test in Madhya Pradesh Tomorrow

There’s no end to the Madhya Pradesh political crisis yet. The fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues in the state.

In a major development amid the ongoing Madhya Pradesh political crisis, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the floor test in the Legislative Assembly be held on Friday and the proceedings be completed before 5 pm.

The floor test will be done by show of hands, it said.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justice Hemant Gupta said the test is essential to the political uncertainty in the state. The bench also directed the Karnataka DGP to provide security to 16 rebel Congress MLAs who may want to attend the floor test.

“Voting would be by show of hands. Will be videographed and live telecast if possible,” said the top court.