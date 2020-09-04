NationalTop Stories

SC Orders To Go Ahead with JEE, NEET

By Pratidin Bureau
48

The Supreme Court today rejected for the second time a request to postpone the engineering and medical exams JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) and NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test). This time, six opposition-ruled states had asked the court to review its earlier order and put off the exams because of the coronavirus, reported NDTV.

The Supreme Court had earlier rejected such a request by 11 students from 11 states.

The JEE started on September 1 and the NEET exam is to be held on September 13.

Related News

Assam Govt Lifts Weekend Lockdown, Night Curfew

Tripura’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs to 13,836

“Many Died Post COVID Recovery” – Himanta

“Congress, AIUDF Foreign Parties” – Ram…

Maharashtra, Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Puducherry had decided to request the court to reconsider its decision in the interest of students.

You might also like
National

UPSC allows candidates to change prelims exam centre

Regional

Former BJP MP RP Sarmah Likely To Join Congress

Regional

Tezpur: Father suspected for son’s alleged murder

National

India may release Balakot image evidence

National

Attacker Surrenders With Severed Head in K’taka

Regional

BJP will Decide the Seats to Contest in BTC Poll: Bhabesh Kalita

Comments
Loading...