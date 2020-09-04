SC Orders To Go Ahead with JEE, NEET

The Supreme Court today rejected for the second time a request to postpone the engineering and medical exams JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) and NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test). This time, six opposition-ruled states had asked the court to review its earlier order and put off the exams because of the coronavirus, reported NDTV.

The Supreme Court had earlier rejected such a request by 11 students from 11 states.

The JEE started on September 1 and the NEET exam is to be held on September 13.

Maharashtra, Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Puducherry had decided to request the court to reconsider its decision in the interest of students.