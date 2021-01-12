SC Puts Farm Laws On Hold, Forms Committee For Talks

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday suspended the implementation of the three farm laws, which have ignited massive protests at Delhi borders, until further notice.

The top court set up a four-member committee to give a report to the court on the farm laws. They are – Harsmirat Mann (BKU), agriculture economist Ashok Gulati, Dr Pramod Kumar Joshi (former Director National Academy of Agricultural Research Management) and Anil Dhanawat.

“We are staying the implementation of 3 laws. We are going to suspend the implementation of the laws until further orders,” Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said.

“We are forming a committee so that we have a clearer picture. We don’t want to hear arguments that farmers will not go to the committee. We are looking to solve the problem. If you (farmers) want to agitate indefinitely, you can do so,” he further said.

“We are concerned about validity of the laws and also about protecting life and property of citizens affected by protests. We are trying to solve the problem in accordance with the powers we have. One of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation and make a committee,” he added.

The virtual hearing was chaired by a three-judge bench of the CJI, Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramania.

The apex court also issued a notice to farmers’ unions asking to stop the proposed tractor rally on Republic day.

During first hearing yesterday, the apex court said it was “extremely disappointed” with the way Centre has handled the situation. It added that if the government is not willing to halt the implementation of the laws, the court will do it and also constitute a panel to examine the farmers’ grievances with the legislation.

On January 7, the eight round of talks between the Centre and farmer unions concluded with no headway as the Centre ruled out repealing the contentious laws. The farmers’ leaders on the other hand said they are ready to fight till death and will not stop the agitation until the laws are repealed.