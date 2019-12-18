SC Refuses Stay on CAA, Sets Jan 22 as next Hearing Date

The Supreme Court ON Wednesday issued a notification to the Central Government that the next hearing of the pleas filed against the Citizenship law will be on January 22, 2020.

The Supreme Court asked the Centre to respond to the 59 pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the controversial new citizenship law. In a brief hearing this morning a three-judge top court bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde also declined to stay implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, and said: “we will have to see whether the Act has to be stayed”.

59 petitions have been filed against the newly amended citizenship bill of which the top court has started the hearing from today.

As the apex court will have winter vacation starting today, the court set the date of next hearing of the pleas on January 22 after it reopens.

A three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, Justice SA Bobde has heard the petitions. The other judges in the bench are Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

The petitioners have contended that religion cannot be the basis for grant of citizenship. The new law, they have also said, is against the basic structure of the Constitution as admitting illegal migrants as citizens on the basis of religion violates the fundamental rights to life and equality.

The law, they have also contended, affects the fundamental principle of secularism of the nation. The government, they said, has a duty to provide equal treatment to the members of all faiths.